Memoirs of Yasmine

Not Available

Horst is serving months in jail for procuring. Days are boring and nothing is changing in the prison life, until Yasmine, a reporter who is willing to write a biography based on Horst's exciting adventures in the underworld and with women, came and visited him. Our young reporter is suddenly moving from reality to dream...Horst's description is so realistic that she's discovering the power of her imagination. Back in her flat, relaxed in her bath, she's experiencing a series of perverse fantasies: intense blowjobs, deep penetrations, sodomies, and even double penetrations... She has been used to these kinds of fantasies, but this time she didn't think Horst would be part of the casting. Attracted by this new lifestyle, she decides to get into a very special lounge where young men and beautiful girls are indulging in perverse sexual games.