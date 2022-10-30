Memoria de las cenizas

Not Available

The massive exile Republican state, about 10,000 Spanish citizens were direct victims of one of the most horrific episodes of contemporary history: the deportation to Nazi concentration camps. Among them were 1500 Andalusian which a thousand lost their lives in those halls of horror, designed to degrade the human condition to the most unimaginable heights. The survivors made ​​an oath to devote their lives to remember and honor the memory of the millions of people killed in these fields. The testimony of those who lived to tell the tale becomes a fundamental value as didactic teaching tool for an episode still very unknown and to promote a culture social ethics alert and active rejection of all forms of contemporary discrimination.