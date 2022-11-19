Not Available

Rachel hasn't slept for a while. A few years back, her brother was mysteriously killed while she and a group of friends partied by the lake side. Three years later, she and her friends must return to the same lake to finally put the nightmares to rest. To come to grips with what happened. To admit that it was just an accident. But someone is waiting for them. Someone who knows the truth. Someone who wants revenge. As night descends on their Memorial Day getaway, each individual must face an unstoppable killing machine with a serious hatchet to bury. As the body count rises, Rachel must discover whose face lies behind the murderous mask. Is it just a stranger in the woods? Or is it someone she already knows? This Memorial Day, the screaming doesn't stop until the last body drops.