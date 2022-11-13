Memorias de un hombre en pijama

Not Available

This is the story of PACO, a 40-year-old, confirmed bachelor who, in the prime of his life, realises a childhood dream: to work at home in his pajamas. Just when he's reached the zenith of personal happiness, however, into his life walks Jilguero (the name means "Birdie" in Spanish), a girl he falls in love with who must get used to the fact that her man's main objective in life is to remain at home in his pajamas. This is also a story about the bachelors, the couples, and friends who, through their hilarious anecdotes, influence their lives and relationship.