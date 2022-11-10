Not Available

Memories

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio 4°C

In this anime trilogy, a salvage ship crew happens upon a haunted vessel in Magnetic Rose; a cold tablet turns a lab worker into a biological weapon in Stink Bomb; and an urban populace carries on an endless war with an unseen foe in Cannon Fodder. Three years in the making, the thought-provoking anthology features eye-popping action and directorial work by a trio of genre geniuses: Kôji Morimoto, Tensai Okamura and Katsuhiro Ôtomo. "Memories" is made up of three separate science-fiction stories. In the first, "Magnetic Rose," four space travelers are drawn into an abandoned spaceship that contains a world created by one woman's memories. In "Stink Bomb," a young lab assistant accidentally transforms himself into a human biological weapon set on a direct course for Tôkyô. The final episode, "Cannon Fodder," depicts a day in the life of a city whose entire purpose is the firing of cannons at an unseen enemy.

Cast

Shigeru ChibaAoshima
Hisao EgawaSwiveler
Kayoko FujiiSakiko
Nobuaki FukudaChief Shell Handler
Ami HasegawaEmily
Isamu HayashiBoy

