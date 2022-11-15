Memories and Dreams

Not Available

The filmmaker returns to the Maasai village in Kenya that has been the subject of most of her life's film work. Intercut with scenes from her earlier films produced over 20 years, this film explores the changes the Maasai have been forced to make. Her focus is again on the women of this pastoral village as they discuss their socially and politically inferior status in relation to myth and the practicalities of everyday life. Her women friends’ stories are woven into a lyrical, moving, complex and personal film on the nature of memory and of dreams.