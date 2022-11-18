Not Available

Jerome Hill had a little outdoor theater on the shore of the Mediterranean. Usually he brought over some musicians, like the Julliard Quartet. But in 1966 he persuaded the city of Cassis to cosponsor – he sponsored part of it himself – the Living Theatre’s production of “Frankenstein.” A special theater was built outdoors for the performance. Jerome wanted somebody to record the event; I agreed to help him. I filmed “Frankenstein” – a spectacular piece of theatre that to me remains the greatest theatre experience of my life. But the results of my filming were so far from the actual experience that I put the footage away intending to never release it. I don’t think it works as film. However, today, seeing how little documentation there remains from the Sixties’ theater, I have decided to release it. I have to stress, that these are only fragments of the actual 4-hour production, that’s why the title MEMORIES OF FRANKENSTEIN.