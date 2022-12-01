Memories of Gustav Holst

Not Available

Gustav Holst is an English composer best known for his The Planets suite. In this film, his daughter provides an informative and intimate portrait of the artist, his influences, and his creative process.This film examines the life of the artist through the loving eyes of his daughter, Imogen. She traces her father's story of art from his father, to explore their rich family history, from which Gustav gained his most direct inspiration. This is a must watch for any lover of music, a personal and moving story of a musical innovator.