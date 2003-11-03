Memories of Murder

1986 Gyunggi Province. The body of a young woman is found brutally raped and murdered. Two months later, a series of rapes and murders commences under similar circumstances. And in a country that had never known such crimes, the dark whispers about a serial murderer grow louder. A special task force is set up in the area, with two local detectives Park Doo-Man and Jo Young-Goo joined by a detective from Seoul who requested to be assigned to the case.
|Song Kang-ho
|Detective Park Doo-man
|Kim Sang-Kyung
|Detective Seo Tae-yoon
|Kim Roe-Ha
|Detective Cho Yong-koo
|Song Jae-ho
|Sergeant Shin Dong-chul
|Park Hae-Il
|Park Hyeon-gyu
|Go Seo-hui
|Officer Kwon Kwi-ok
View Full Cast >