2003

Memories of Murder

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 3rd, 2003

Studio

CJ Entertainment

1986 Gyunggi Province. The body of a young woman is found brutally raped and murdered. Two months later, a series of rapes and murders commences under similar circumstances. And in a country that had never known such crimes, the dark whispers about a serial murderer grow louder. A special task force is set up in the area, with two local detectives Park Doo-Man and Jo Young-Goo joined by a detective from Seoul who requested to be assigned to the case.

Cast

Song Kang-hoDetective Park Doo-man
Kim Sang-KyungDetective Seo Tae-yoon
Kim Roe-HaDetective Cho Yong-koo
Song Jae-ho Sergeant Shin Dong-chul
Park Hae-IlPark Hyeon-gyu
Go Seo-huiOfficer Kwon Kwi-ok

