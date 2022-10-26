Memories of the Sword

Not Available

3 warriors from the Goryo Dynasty lead a riot. Due to the betrayal of Deok-Ki (Lee Byung-Hun), Poong-Chun (Bae Soo-Bin) dies. Deok-Ki then tries to persuade Seol-Rang (Jeon Do-Yeon) to join his side, but she refuses. She then flees with Poong-Chun's sword and his infant daughter. 18 years later, the female warrior is now blind and she trains the young woman (Kim Go-Eun) to use the sword for revenge. Meanwhile, Deok-Ki is the most powerful man in the country. Soon blood will be shed.