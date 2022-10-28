Not Available

Memories of Tomorrow

  • Drama

After being stricken with Alzheimer's disease in the prime of his life, a successful young businessman slips slowly away from his loving family in director Yukihiko Tstusumi's poignant family drama. Saeki (Ken Watanabe) is about to launch what promises to be the most successful advertising campaign in his burgeoning career. In addition to his astonishingly fast ascent up the corporate ladder, Saeki's beautiful young daughter is about to be married, and he will soon become a youthful grandfather.

Cast

Ken WatanabeMasayuki Saeki
Kanako HiguchiEmiko Saeki
Kenji SakaguchiNaoya Ito
Kazue FukiishiRie Saeki

