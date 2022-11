Not Available

Han Xiaofeng, a memory hunter who has always been lonely, was involved in a research and development event about memory implantation five years ago after encountering the indifferent female hunter ink shadow. Tang Mubai is the core figure of this event and also Han Xiaofeng’s Good friend, so Ink Shadow approached Tang Mubai through Han Xiaofeng. With the in-depth investigation of Ink Shadow, the truth was revealed layer by layer.