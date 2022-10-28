Memory of the Dead

Not Available

Forty-nine days after George’s death his wife, Alicia, calls friends who wanted to read over the letter that he left before he died. It is a very affectionate and moving letter, which addresses each of those present, knowing that his death is near. Little do they know that they are part of a ritual prepared by Alicia, with the connivance of Santiago, the closest friend of George, to bring him back to life – and that ritual, full of ghostly apparitions, traumatic and terrifying, will be gaining further life from each of the guests. The surprising twists in the plot will lead up to the most unexpected of endings.