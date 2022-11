Not Available

Fang, a lively and lovely girl from Qingdao, finds a violet which belongs to a little gentleman Yao. A true friendship starts to develop between them after this destined enounter. They grow together along with their friendship. However, Fang's mother wants Fang to get married and in order to escape, Fang decides to elude to Europe. Before her departure, the two young people finally realise love has already blossomed between them long time ago...