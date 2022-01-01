The "Memphis Belle" is a World War II bomber, piloted by a young crew on dangerous bombing raids into Europe. The crew only have to make one more bombing raid before they have finished their duty and can go home. In the briefing before their last flight, the crew discover that the target for the day is Dresden, a heavily-defended city that invariably causes many Allied casualties
|Eric Stoltz
|Sgt. Danny "Danny Boy" Daly
|Tate Donovan
|1st Lt. Luke Sinclair
|D.B. Sweeney
|Lt. Phil Lowenthal
|Billy Zane
|Lt. Val "Valentine" Kozlowski
|Sean Astin
|Sgt. Richard "Rascal" Moore
|Harry Connick Jr.
|Sgt. Clay Busby
