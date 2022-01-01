1990

Memphis Belle

  • Drama
  • War
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 11th, 1990

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

The "Memphis Belle" is a World War II bomber, piloted by a young crew on dangerous bombing raids into Europe. The crew only have to make one more bombing raid before they have finished their duty and can go home. In the briefing before their last flight, the crew discover that the target for the day is Dresden, a heavily-defended city that invariably causes many Allied casualties

Cast

Eric StoltzSgt. Danny "Danny Boy" Daly
Tate Donovan1st Lt. Luke Sinclair
D.B. SweeneyLt. Phil Lowenthal
Billy ZaneLt. Val "Valentine" Kozlowski
Sean AstinSgt. Richard "Rascal" Moore
Harry Connick Jr.Sgt. Clay Busby

