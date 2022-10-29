Not Available

Men Are From Mars... And That’s Where I’m Going!

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Globo Filmes

Successful at work, Fernanda is an example of women of the third millennium, free to make their choices and independent. Yet in her personal life she finds herself struggling to find a husband. Like other women of her generation, Fernanda put her personal life on hold to devote herself to her career and now suddenly feels her love life situation has become an emergency. Being single at 39 is quite different from being single at 29, after all "the fertile egg has an expiration date"!

Cast

Paulo GustavoAníbal
Dani ValenteNathalie
Marcos PalmeiraTom
Eduardo MoscovisJuarez
Humberto MartinsRobertinho
Peter KetnathNick

Images