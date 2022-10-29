Men Are Such Fools

Not Available

The romantic hills and valleys of advertising agency secretary Linda Lawrence (Priscilla Lane) provide the basis of this comedy drama. Unlike her soon-to-be-married roommate Nancy (Penny Singleton), Linda is determined to remain single and forge a strong career. She does have a suitor, Jimmy Hall (Wayne Morris), but he is not ambitious enough for her and she keeps her distance. The girl gets her chance to climb the corporate ladder after she invents a sure-fire cure for hangovers. Sure enough she begins her ascent. Meanwhile, her suitor continues to plead with her to leave her job and become his bride. But the secretary has fallen for ambitious adman Harry Galleon (Humphrey Bogart) who is already engaged. At this point, the stage is set for considerable romantic confusion .