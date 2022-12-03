Not Available

Nam-Soo (Son Hyeon-Ju) is a powerful high ranking gangster. One day, Nam-Soo is diagnosed with cancer and learns he is dying. Nam-Soo is shocked, but then starts to look for a nursing home where he can die peacefully. Meanwhile, Nam-Soo looks for Young-Chae (Jo Mi-Ryung), the girlfriend of his friend Jong-Kil. In the past, Young-Chae and Jong-Kil were about to get married, but Nam-Soo killed Jong-Ki. Nam-Soo finds Young-Chae living with her daughter. She runs a small lodge in Kangwan province. Young-Chae and her daughter don't have much money and Nam-Soo feels a heavy sense of guilt ...