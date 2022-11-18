Not Available

Men Don't Leave

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Geffen Pictures

After her husband John dies unexpectedly, Beth Macauley is unprepared for life without him. She is unemployed with no job skills and $60,000 in debt from on-going renovations to their house located in suburban Bingham. She doesn't know what to do but sell what material possessions she has, such as the family pick-up truck and the house, and move into an apartment in the city, namely Baltimore. Beth just wants to survive by finding a job she doesn't dislike, and keep her family together while trying to maintain her sanity and sense of self-worth

Cast

