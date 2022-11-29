Men Going Their Own Way: A Documentary

Not Available

A film by Spetznaz, narrated through a first person perspective, documenting his journey and the journeys of countless other men. "A Documentary Told in Four Chapters. Featuring many favorite content creators & some of the videos that impacted me the most in my journey. This Feature does not take a historical approach but is rather an expression of my experience discovering men going their own way content & the impact it had on my development. It is told from a personal individual perspective. I wanted to make this video to have closure on that chapter in my life & to leave a record of what was & what continues to evolve. The insights & shared experiences of men are more important now than ever. They certainly helped me."