Men in Blue

Fans of Red, White & Blue know when director Gino Colbert and superstar Blue Blake get together, anything can happen. Blake plays a sexy rogue cop for whom nothing is too much when it comes to his demanding libido. Whether he's forcing Paul Morgan and Colbert into over-the-top oral action; blackmailing his partner, Brent Cross; throwing himself on the mercy of drugged sex maniacs Rod Garetto, Ryan Block, Andreas Bergane, and Juan Antonio (but, in the end, showing them no mercy); or submitting to the "questioning" of fellow cop Cutter West, Blake never lets up.