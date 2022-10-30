Men In Love

Not Available

Mark Huestis' low-budget, shot-on-video feature casts Doug Self as Steven, a young San Francisco man whose lover Victor has just died of AIDS. Following Victor's dying wishes to have his ashes scattered in Maui, Steven travels to the Hawaii-based New Age community founded by Victor's former partner Robert (Emerald Starr). Despite an edgy relationship with Robert, who never visited Victor in his final months, Steven finds romance with the camp gardener Peter (Joe Tolbe), a matter complicated by the fact that Steven has never undergone an HIV test. Robert admits that he, too, has never had an AIDS test--his fear of death is the reason why he built his closed-off island community. After hearing of another friend's AIDS-related death, Steven leaves Peter behind to return to California