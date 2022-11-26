Men in Motion

Not Available

This nicely made erotic video goes behind the scenes at a Tom Bianchi photo shoot for a sports spread. There are hot shots of the games and posing for the loving camera lens. Bianchi gives us some incisive interview moments with athletes in dance, basketball, wrestling, fitness training and triathlon. After the active photo session it's into the shower with these hunks and a nude photo session. A nice glimpse behind the scenes with the most prominent photographer of nude men in the business. One note is that Bianchi is one of the most handsome guys we've seen in his age bracket - perhaps it's because he loves his job so much, who wouldn't love to photograph beautiful men all day?