Men Like Me is a techno documentary exploring the physical and social transformation of Dale Michaels, a transgender man. With stills, text, animation, colorising, morphing images and sound, slow motion and out of sync dialogue, Men Like Me breaks new ground to illustrate the (re)construction of the body as we know it. Men Like Me is not only Dale's story, but also an account of the filmmaker's journey. What does it mean to have a friend who is changing their gender and how does one adapt to such a metamorphic experience?