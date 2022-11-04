Men Men Men

Not Available

This movie about 4 homosexual Italian men does have echos of Boys in the Band. Not all countries are as accepting of gay men as the USA. These 4 have issues and no small degree of self hatred. Yet, unlike Boys in the Band, these men can laugh at themselves and their comrades and often do. This is not the "Feel Good Movie of the Year" but it does give the viewer an idea what it must be like to be a gay man in Italy and pushing 40