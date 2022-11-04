Men of Means

Not Available

In a world where two men in close proximity will eventually draw guns, Rico "BULLET" Burke finds himself at a crossroads. Having long ago ruined his brilliant collegiate football career through his own folly, Rico must now decide whether to continue in complacent servitude as the collection muscle for a vicious Brooklyn mobster, or to put behind him the vagaries of his youth and look for that window of opportunity that will provide a better life for him and his wholly dependant brother Joey.