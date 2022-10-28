Not Available

Men Suddenly in Love

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Five graduates from different years come together to celebrate their secondary school teacher Master Jude's 80 year-old birthday. Master Jude is a happy-go-lucky bachelor who enlightened them on the matter of sex during their school days. Since all of the five men have marital problems, this is a good time for them to meet and share their grievances. However, during the celebration party held in a hotel, they encounter 5 pretty, sexy young models. They fall for each other and have a love-fest in the hotel.

Cast

