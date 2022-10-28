Men Suddenly in Love

Not Available

Five graduates from different years come together to celebrate their secondary school teacher Master Jude's 80 year-old birthday. Master Jude is a happy-go-lucky bachelor who enlightened them on the matter of sex during their school days. Since all of the five men have marital problems, this is a good time for them to meet and share their grievances. However, during the celebration party held in a hotel, they encounter 5 pretty, sexy young models. They fall for each other and have a love-fest in the hotel.