Men Who Swim is a humorous and poignant look at a group of middle aged men who have found unlikely success as members of Sweden's all male synchronized swimming team. What began as a weekly escape from the daily grind of work and family responsibilities, gradually evolved into a more serious commitment. Inspired by classical Esther Williams techniques from the 1950s, this group of train drivers and meat buyers, archivists and teachers soon became passionate exponents of the sport.