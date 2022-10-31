Men Who Swim is a humorous and poignant look at a group of middle aged men who have found unlikely success as members of Sweden's all male synchronized swimming team. What began as a weekly escape from the daily grind of work and family responsibilities, gradually evolved into a more serious commitment. Inspired by classical Esther Williams techniques from the 1950s, this group of train drivers and meat buyers, archivists and teachers soon became passionate exponents of the sport.
View Full Cast >