2002

A witty and clever comedy that follows four longtime curling friends reunited by the last wishes of their recently deceased coach and set out to win the Golden Broom. Realising that the out of shape crew will be hard-pressed to win without a coach, Cutter swallows his pride and calls upon a retired curling champion - his estranged father. Now, these men with brooms, along with their new eccentric coach and Cutter's new romantic interest Amy, set off on a comedic journey which takes them from frozen lakes to huge arenas, searching for perfect stones, lost loves and second chances.