2004

Men Without Jobs

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    June 18th, 2004

    Studio

    No Work Films LLC

    Men Without Jobs is a comedy about Ish and Oz - best friends and roommates whose main goal in life is to avoid work at all costs. Ish is a graffiti artist who dreams of starting his own hip-hop band. Oz is an obnoxious loudmouth, addicted to gambling and cooking shows. When Ish collects several thousand dollars in a lawsuit settlement stemming from a childhood accident, Oz tries to convince him to invest the money in a pyramid scam in order to help him pay off a debt to a sadistic loan shark. The stakes are raised when Ish's girlfriend Veronica gives him an ultimatum to either get a job or get lost. Ultimately, the two eccentric slackers are forced to wake up and realize that sooner or later, everybody has to get a job! Written by Matthewz, Mad

    Cast

    		Andre RoyoJunie
    		David AnzueloPancho
    		Stephanie BerryMrs. Morgan
    		Reg E. CatheyMr. Morgan
    		Hope ClarkeMs. Jackson
    		Adrian MartinezWolfy

    View Full Cast >

    Images