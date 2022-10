Not Available

Punk rockers Menace exploded like a heat-seeking missile out of the London scene in the summer of '77. Tons of recordings and many tours ensued while the band split and reformed time and again. But they're still going strong, regularly playing to a devoted fan base around the world. This vdieo features a full show from the 1998 "Holidays in the Sun" punk festival and includes selected tracks from gigs the band has played in Europe and the USA.