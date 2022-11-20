Menanti Hari Esok

Not Available

This film is a heavy drama about the downfall of moral values of a family when proper religion teaching is not being instilled in them since they were small. Having a very good career and being respected by others around you wont determine that you will get the same kind of treatment with your own flesh and blood. As a teacher Mr. Talib is the best there could ever be but as to bringing up his own kids he is clearly a failure. Apart from the troubles he has faced at home with his family he is also waiting for death.