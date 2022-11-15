Menara Stasiun Cawang

Not Available

Adit (Iqbal Perdana), documentary film director, wants to find out the cause of the mysterious death of his wife. Adit is told by a psychic that there are supernatural beings involvement in the death of his wife. Adit, who does not believe in the mystical things, wants to prove himself in the existence of supernatural beings in Cawang Station tower. Since then, strange things begin to happen, especially when Adit returns home. Adit feel like there are other forces in him. The power is always whispering orders to kill his own daughter. Adit always tries to pull the evil out of him.