Mencari Cinta

The story is about Myra Tan Sri Johan who initially wants to get married to her own choice Malek, but unfortunately Malek suddenly cancel the wedding because of another girl. Tan Sri Johan and Puan Sri Mahani were very disappointed because all the preparation has been done and all the invitation cards have been sent out. In the meantime, Razlan Ariffin who is very dedicated man and trusted among his family has been recently rejected by her fiance because she wants to further her studies. Razlan accepted the fact that he and Mila is not meant to be together. Tan Sri Johan finally decided to ask help from his sister-in-law, wife of his late brother, Ramlah. His initial aim is for Myra to marry Razlan. But Myra and Razlan background is different and they also have different ways of thinking. Myra and Razlan were married and finally their love story begins when Myra become attracted to Razlan personality and his sincere hearts.