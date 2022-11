Not Available

With Maestro James Judd at the podium, world-renowned classical guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas takes the stage with The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. Set between Elgar's popular Serenade and the melodic Swiss Symphony by Mendelssohn, Heitor Villa-Lobos' captivating concerto bring a delightful Euro-Latin flavor to the program.