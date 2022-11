Not Available

Violin virtuoso Yehudi Menuhin performs Mendelssohn's "Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in E Minor" in this 1947 concert recorded at the Charlie Chaplin Studios in Hollywood. Accompanied by pianist Adolph Baller, conductor and pianist Antal Dorati and the Symphony Orchestra of Hollywood, Menuhin also performs encore pieces by Brahms, Sarasate and Bazzini. Two bonus films feature Menuhin and Humphrey Burton in 1997 discussing the concert.