Nur, a student, suffers hardships with her mother, Sekar, who only works as a laundry clerk. Both have different views of achieving a better life. The mother wants to focus on financing Nur’s college education, while Nur is thinking of working to help her family. Then Nur meets Diana, another student, who is already well established. Dian urges Nur to dream on but after several ups and downs, Nur begins to doubt her dreams, which seem impossible to achieve.