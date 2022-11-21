Meng xiang zhao jin xian shi

Not Available

Actress-turned-director and first-time producer Xu Jinglei presents her third feature film, titled Dreams May Come. Like her widely acclaimed directorial piece Letter From An Unknown Woman, Dreams May Come also stars Xu as the female lead. Written by top Chinese novelist Wang Shuo, witty dialogues between a TV actress and a TV director occupy over 90% of the film’s running time. The actress is tired of good-girl roles in TV dramas and wants to quit, but the director persuades her not to.