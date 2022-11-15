Mengejar Malam Pertama

Not Available

Doni often changes partner. So his ask him to get . Suggested by Bang Jon, chicken noodle hawker, Doni organizes an audition to find a wife. None of the candidates are chosen. Unintentionally, he meets with at a hospital. It turns out that is the daughter of Mr and Mrs Broto, friends of Doni’s . Doni and Gsyta finally get . Doni approves his parents arranged match with one personal reason: sex. Unfortunately, the much expected fails just because something trivial. There are many things that make the kept pending: the neighbor's house is on fire, the bed collaps, wrong drug consumption, in-laws who nag, until ’s menstruation. Obsession of the makes Doni discover the meaning of a marriage, which was not just sex.