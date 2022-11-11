Menjar per a gats

Not Available

Two inseparable friends, Pepe and Víctor, fall in love the same girl, Patricia. Bibiana, is a woman of career, who meets obliged to choose between the success and the maternity. Sandra, a faithful wife, finally dares to face the infidelity of his husband. Arturo, a homosexual neighbour, shelters a secret.. Matilde doubts about the sexuality of his son. A reflection in key of comedy, on the life and his circumstances, where the hopes and dreams converge on a supermarket of neighborhood.