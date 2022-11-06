Menmaniacs - The Legacy of Leather

Not Available

Two gay leather beauty pageants form the core of this German documentary. The events, the International Mr. Leather Pageant and the Mr. Drummer Pageant held in San Francisco and Chicago respectively, are filled with scads of strangely dressed leather aficionados. These leather men are seen sauntering down streets, and hotel corridors; some of them are interviewed. Also interviewed are former Mr. Leathers who discuss the inherent responsibilities of their titles and the groupies they attract.