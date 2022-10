Not Available

A group of retired factory workers return to work to teach their trade to 13 convicts in the workshop of a prison. Passing on knowledge overturns the relationship between freedom and imprisonment. Using the right screw becomes a metaphor of re-building one’s own life. “The convicts’ workshop” is a place of freedom. If the retired man starts working again in a prison, then the convict can find a new meaning to his life outside by taking on a job.