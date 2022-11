Not Available

Composer Gian Carlo Menotti directs this studio staging of his children's opera "Help, Help the Globolinks," the story of a little girl who uses music to stop aliens from attacking Earth. The charming production is performed by the Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra, conducted by Matthias Kuntzsch, and stars Edith Mathis, Arlene Saunders, Raymond Wolansky, William Workman, Kurt Marschner, Ursula Boese, Franz Grundheber and Noël Mangin.