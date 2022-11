Not Available

The group of stuntmen comes to the beach to shoot an adventure film. Guys are training all day long, polishing their skills. One of the stuntmen witnessed two men pursuing the girl. He saves her from bullies, and the fugitive finds protection and patronage in the crew. However, a woman's behaviour is strange: she keeps having nightmares, she's afraid of something or someone, but refuses to explain what was going on. Men realize that their new friend is hiding something ...