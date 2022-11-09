Men's Health The Anarchy Workout: Phase 1 Endurance

Not Available

A set of moderate dumbbells is needed. I think this was my favorite out of all of the workouts. I liked the combination of movements. Goblet Squats – Lawnmower rows – Split Stance lunge with a shoulder press – RDL – Skull Crushers and Chest presses. These moves progress in round two the goblet squat adds a curl – the split stance lunch add a push press – the deadlift becomes a one-legged deadlift – during your skull crusher you lift your legs and the chest press is harder with an iso hold. The work to rest ratio also changes from round to round.