Not Available

Menschen

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In Spring of 1945, the Wehrmacht forces are weary from retreat, while the Allies are closing in. A single Austrian captain attempts to guide what is left of his platoon behind the Russian lines to surrender to the Americans. They take under their wing a young man with a severe disability. As the loyalty of his men is brought to the test, the captain grows closer to the boy who evokes a deep secret from his past in the Nazi Reich.

Cast

Günter MackTitow
Günter StrackPetunnikow
Bruno DallanskyWawiloff
Alfred BalthoffTjapa
Sigurd FitzekSpitzchen
Jörg PlevaSolnzew

