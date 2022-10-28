In Spring of 1945, the Wehrmacht forces are weary from retreat, while the Allies are closing in. A single Austrian captain attempts to guide what is left of his platoon behind the Russian lines to surrender to the Americans. They take under their wing a young man with a severe disability. As the loyalty of his men is brought to the test, the captain grows closer to the boy who evokes a deep secret from his past in the Nazi Reich.
|Günter Mack
|Titow
|Günter Strack
|Petunnikow
|Bruno Dallansky
|Wawiloff
|Alfred Balthoff
|Tjapa
|Sigurd Fitzek
|Spitzchen
|Jörg Pleva
|Solnzew
View Full Cast >