Not Available

Mentari who wants to marry her beloved Firash, but their love is denied by the Mentari's father, Ikmal Fansuri. Ikmal was likely try to prevent her daughter from marrying Firash, but Ikmal also intentionally treated Firash harshly until Firash thought Ikmal hated him. Mentari and Firash tried to persuade and convince Ikmal to allow them to marry but still failed.