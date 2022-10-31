Not Available

Meows of the Afternoon is a parody of surrealist filmmaker Maya Deren's seminal work, Meshes of the Afternoon. Instead of starring a mysterious woman, the film stars a mysterious gray cat. The film is an unconventional narrative built around an afternoon catnap and blurs the lines between reality and dreams. With a hint of horror and a tone of suspense, this film pays homage to an avant-garde masterpiece of film history and offers a whimsical take on the feline enigma. Meows of the Afternoon is an inherently humorous re-imagining of an art film classic.