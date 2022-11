Not Available

Utpal Dutt stars as Chaudhry, a landowner who comes to town looking to get his daughter Sunita (Zarina Wahab) married to the son of his childhood friend Khanna. Khanna's son, Jai (Farooque Shaikh), isn't interested in marrying anyone, but his determined father nonetheless plans a trip to Chaudhry's village for Jai, hoping things will work out. What ensues is a hilarious comedy of errors.