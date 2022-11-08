Mera Haque

Not Available

Aristocratic Amar Singh is the heir to his princely estate, left behind by late father, who had re-married a cruel and calculating woman, Ranimaa, and has been mismanaging the estate for her own personal gain, with the help of her brother, Dhartiprasad, her Diwan and his son. When she finds out that Amar is interfering in this process, she has him killed by planting a time-bomb in his car. After sometime, differences arise between Ranimaa and Dhartiprasad, and Dhartiprasad is asked to leave. Alone, homeless, and alcoholic, Dhartiprasad comes across a look-alike of Amar Singh, whose name is Amru Dada, a hoodlum. Dhartiprasad persuades Amru to impersonate Amar, and takes him to the palace, where both are able to prove that he is the real prince, who had somehow survived the accident. None of them know that Amru has an agenda of his own, and has not intention of sharing any of his new-found wealth and status with any one.